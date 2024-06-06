StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.41. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

