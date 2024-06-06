StockNews.com Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFGC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,389 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,746,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,107 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

