Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.41. 535,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 426,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

