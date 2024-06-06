Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,288 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Stryker worth $251,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Stryker by 23.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $137,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $349.63. 1,050,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

