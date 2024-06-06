Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,725,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,966 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up 0.7% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.66% of Sun Life Financial worth $504,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

SLF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. 371,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

