Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $138,720.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

