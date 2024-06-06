Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.57. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 37,085 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Synlogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,284.65% and a negative return on equity of 189.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synlogic by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

