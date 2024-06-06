TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Trading Up 0.3%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €14.57 ($15.84) and last traded at €14.57 ($15.84). 303,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.52 ($15.78).

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.62. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.90.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

