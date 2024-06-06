Tairen Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,846,000. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.7% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $175,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,536 shares of company stock valued at $119,484,150. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

ANET stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.72. 508,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.32 and a 52 week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

