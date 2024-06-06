Tairen Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 56,402 HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 56,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. HashiCorp accounts for about 0.1% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HashiCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 455,179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 294,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HashiCorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCP remained flat at $33.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,569. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $219,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,320.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $280,500.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $219,286.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $404,320.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,415 shares of company stock worth $8,275,134. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

