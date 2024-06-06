Tapestry, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Tapestry has increased its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tapestry has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TPR opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

