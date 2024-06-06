Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 4,904.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,083 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. 5,057,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,928,098. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.