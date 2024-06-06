TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $168.42 million and $18.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00050903 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,090,564 coins and its circulating supply is 6,815,450,893 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

