The Character Group (LON:CCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $340.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.36), with a volume of 19510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.23).

The Character Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 293.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.65. The firm has a market cap of £63.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,189.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,785.71%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

