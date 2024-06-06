The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.61. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 234,096 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.18 million. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 72.6% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 470,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 197,831 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

