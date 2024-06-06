The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.10. 2,954,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $328.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

