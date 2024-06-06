The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,455. The company has a market capitalization of $327.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

