The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 805,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 230,606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 137,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,579,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,376,000 after acquiring an additional 470,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 8,798,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

