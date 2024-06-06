The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $1.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.74.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LEV. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Shares of LEV stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $264.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.17. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.68.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
