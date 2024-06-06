The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $28,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,846 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.29 and its 200 day moving average is $188.13. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.