The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RealReal news, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $44,832.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,026.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,869 shares of company stock valued at $708,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. RealReal has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $418.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.95.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

