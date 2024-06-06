The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.31 and a 200-day moving average of $311.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

