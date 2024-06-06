The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Lessened by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

