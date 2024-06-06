The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,402,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $924,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,214 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $69,118,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 71,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,656,217. The company has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

