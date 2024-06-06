Threshold Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.91 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $348.07 million and $6.91 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011868 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,802.80 or 0.99992223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012571 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00107028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03544695 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $9,290,130.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

