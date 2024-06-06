Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Hits $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $93,944.36 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02800965 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $200,324.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

