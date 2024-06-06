Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 6,776,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 29,224,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

