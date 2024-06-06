Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 3.6%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 50,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$50.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Insider Transactions at Tinka Resources

In other Tinka Resources news, Director Graham Donald Carman purchased 379,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,652.10. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 712,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,277. Corporate insiders own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

