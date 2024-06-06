tomiNet Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.17 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $44.17 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.37277714 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $26,606,655.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

