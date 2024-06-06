Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 10th. The 1-32 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,525,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,555. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

