Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.25

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares trading hands.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

