TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $318,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $287,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $8,210,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

View Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.