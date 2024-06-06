TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

