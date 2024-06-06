Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 13,847 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 191.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,181,346,000 after purchasing an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 10,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $6.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $782.05. 63,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $782.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $788.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

