Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 168,335 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 233,798.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,335 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 8,399,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,513,988. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

