Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 2,484 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.0 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $13.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,364.22. 25,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,289. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $745.45 and a one year high of $1,451.78. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,225.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,274.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.