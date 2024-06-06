Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 48,015 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,015 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 369,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

