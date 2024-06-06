Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 51,181 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.71. 640,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,082. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.