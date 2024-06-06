Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 65,999 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 298.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WELL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.15. The stock had a trading volume of 360,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,199. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $105.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

