Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 14,840 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 170.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PSA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.31. 121,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.37. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
