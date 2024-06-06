Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 72,452 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 181.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.61. The firm has a market cap of $416.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total transaction of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,202,908 shares of company stock worth $996,498,378. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

