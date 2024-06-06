Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 183.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,011. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,961,931 shares in the company, valued at $284,636,949.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

