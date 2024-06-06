Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $29.83 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 314.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,592 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $309.41. 490,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.