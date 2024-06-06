Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $39.58 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 186.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,286 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.73 on Thursday, hitting $654.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,143. The company has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

