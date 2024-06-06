Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 198.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,240 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 21,103 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,730,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 962,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 157,362 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 9,740,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,520,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

