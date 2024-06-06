Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 404.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,822,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.67. 6,462,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,170,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $37.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

