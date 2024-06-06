Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 28,449 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 184.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $4,691,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.55. 175,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

