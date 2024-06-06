Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 65,430 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Copart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

