Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

EELV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 93,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

