Trademark Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 216,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,453. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $263.96. The company has a market capitalization of $394.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.28 and its 200 day moving average is $246.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

